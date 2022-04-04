Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial (GCM) proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
The three men from Jammu’s Rajouri — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in Shopian on July 18, 2020 and labelled “terrorists”.
“The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain in Op Amshipura, Shopian in south Kashmir in July 2020 after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings,” said PRO (Defence) Emron Musavi.
The Court of Inquiry was followed by the Summary of Evidence, which was completed in December 2020. Subsequently, the Army issued a statement saying “the process of recording the Summary of Evidence has been completed. The same is being examined by the authorities concerned in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further”.
“Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice due process of law,” Musavi said. The officials said the captain was facing court martial proceedings for violating the powers vested under the Afspa and for not following the protocol, as approved by SC.
The Army also called Abrar Ahmed’s father Mohammed Yusuf for deposing. “I have been here for the last one week and the Army authorities have asked for the missing report about my son which I have provide,” he said.
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
Mann meets representatives of Sikh society in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad : Representatives and dignitaries of the Sikh society of Gujarat called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, after the latter's visit to the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Shahibaug with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. According to the AAP's tweet, both the leaders visited the temple to offer prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.
