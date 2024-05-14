 Kashmir girl tops CBSE Class 10 exam in Punjab’s Mohali district - Hindustan Times
Kashmir girl tops CBSE Class 10 exam in Punjab’s Mohali district

ByRobert Abraham
May 14, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Aieda Younis from The Gurukul, Zirakpur, shares top spot with Doon International School’s Hargun Kaur, scoring 98.6%

Aieda Younis, 15, who belongs to Kashmir and is a student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, topped Mohali district in the CBSE Class 10 exams, scoring 98.6%. She scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, science and information technology. Her overall score was 493 out of 500 marks.

Aieda Younis, 15, who belongs to Kashmir and is a student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, topped Mohali district in the CBSE Class 10 exams, scoring 98.6%. The results were declared on Monday. (HT Photo)

Aieda has opted for the medical stream and wants to become a doctor. Though her father is a banker posted in Jammu and Kashmir, her mother, who is a teacher, shifted base to Mohali district for better education.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: CBSE results: Chandigarh’s govt schools put up better show in both Classes 10, 12

Aieda’s mother Yousra Nayeel, who is a mathematics teacher at The Gurukul, said on Monday, “Due to the unrest in the Valley earlier, we shifted here for better education options. Aieda wants to become a doctor. Being consistent is her success mantra.”

Hargun Kaur, a Class 10 student of Doon International School, Mohali, is a joint topper with 98.6%. She studied for six to eight hours a day. “I was focused and worked hard,” she said.

Her mother is also a teacher in the same school and her twin sister also scored 93%.

The second topper is also from The Gurukul. Aarush Dhiman scored 98.4%. With him there is another joint topper Naman Narang from Gian Jyoti Global School.

    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kashmir girl tops CBSE Class 10 exam in Punjab’s Mohali district

