CBSE results: Chandigarh’s govt schools put up better show in both Class 10, 12

Government schools improved their performance in both Class 10 and 12 results, as per data compiled by the UT education department. In Class 12, the government schools in Chandigarh recorded a pass percentage of 88.69% this year as compared to 82.15% in 2023. However, it was still lower than 91.17% in 2022.

Even in Class 10, the pass percentage improved from 70.43% last year to 78.73% this time. In 2022, it was 73.83%.

Individually, Anoop Saini of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35-D, scored the highest marks (98.4%) in Class 10, while in Class 12, Anmol of GMSSS, Sector 16, was on the top with 97.4% marks in humanities.

As many as six schools recorded a perfect 100% pass percentage in Class 10. These included GMSSS, Sector 19; GMSSS, Khudda Ali Sher; GMSSS, Sector 16; GMSSS, Sector 28-D; GMSSS, Sector 33; and GSSS, Raipur Khurd.

While no school achieved 100% pass percentage in Class 12, GMSSS, Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, secured the highest score of 99.5%, followed by GMSSS, Sector 16, at 98.86% and GMSSS, Sector 45-C, at 97.78%. Interestingly, GMSSS, Sector 45-C, had a pass percentage of only 70.06% last year.

Speaking about this, UT school education director Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “The entire credit of the improved results rests with the students, their teachers and parents. We all are proud of our students and their achievements. Such results, gives the administration solace that children were provided with the best school infrastructure and conducive environment for their education.”

Meanwhile, GSSS, Khuda Lahora, was the worst performer in Class 12, managing a pass percentage of only 47.65%, followed by GMSSS, RC-1 Maloya (54.08%) and GMSSS, Kaimbwala (68.04%).

The worst-performing schools in Class 10 were GHS, Sector 38-B (36.11%); GHS, Sector 46-C (42.03%); and GHS, Sector 24 (44.44%).