Kashmir journalist held for ‘extortion, defamation’

Police on Friday arrested a journalist, Majid Hyderi, for “intimidation, extortion and defamation.” Police said that Hyderi has been booked on the order of judicial magistrate after filing an FIR in Sadder police station.

Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference condemned the arrest.

The police in Srinagar said that an FIR under sections 120-B, 177,386 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Hyderi, a TV debater and analyst, has worked with various publications in J&K and appears in debates on national television.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Hyderi was arrested in a night raid ignoring the legal process.

“Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen and certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. His mother and sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation and defamation,” said Mufti on micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is clarified that all legal procedures of formal arrest as mandated by law were fully followed. Family was clearly informed about the court order regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to misinformation campaign by vested interests,” Srinagar police said while denying the allegations of flouting norms. NC said that such actions are detrimental to free press in the region.

