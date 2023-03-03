Kashmir, like Punjab, needs empathy, can’t be ruled from Delhi: Ex-RAW chief Dulat

Kashmir, like the border sensitive state of Punjab, needs empathy. It can’t be ruled from New Delhi. The Centre’s tough approach is working with militancy under control but it’s the right time to restore democracy by holding elections and traditional parties, such as the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, are the best bet instead of foisting leaders created by Delhi.

(From left to right) Lt Gen Tej Sapru (retd), Gurbir Singh Grewal, educationist and son of former Punjab CM justice Gurnam Singh, former RAW chief-cum-author AS Dulat, justice SS Sodhi (retd), Lt Gen JS Dhillon (retd), publisher Saguna Jain, Ramesh Vinayak, executive editor, Hindustan Times, and Sikh intellectual Gurpreet Singh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

These were views shared by Amarjit Singh Dulat, one of India’s most successful spymasters whose name is synonymous with the Kashmir issue, during an interaction with Hindustan Times executive editor Ramesh Vinayak at the launch of his memoir, A Life in the Shadows, at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. “Today’s Kashmir is not happy. It’s not about abrogating Article 370. Kashmiris have reconciled. It’s an issue alive only in political rhetoric and the case in the Supreme Court. Since the situation in the Valley is very much under control and muscular power is working, it’s time to move in politically,” the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) former chief said.

Known for his straight talk, Dulat said: “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi were to visit Srinagar and announce elections and restore statehood, he will win over Kashmiris. He can move freely in an open jeep and he will be garlanded. Kashmiris only need empathy. They want peace with honour and dignity. The biggest fear of Kashmiris for the past 25 years is what will happen if they are reduced to a minority in their own land.”

Defining Kashmiriyat as togetherness, he cited the crowds that joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on its last leg in Anantnag. “Rahul promoted the idea of India in Kashmir,” he said, reiterating the message for New Delhi. “Kashmir needs a leader who can manage the Valley and Delhi. A leader who understands both. NC leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah can bridge dil ki doori and dilli ki doori,” he said, reposing faith in traditional mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the Punjab front, he said the concern after the recent clash in the border town of Ajnala between Punjab Police and self-styled ideologue Amritpal Singh was the police’s inability to pre-empt and act. “There is a feeling that Punjab is not getting its due. Like Kashmir, this border state can’t be run from Delhi. We have a Jat Sikh chief minister (in Bhagwant Mann). Let him run the state,” he said to instant applause.

On Pakistan, he said, “Rising militancy there is of its own making but needs to be watched closely. New militant groups could impact our border states.”

On his book, he said: “It’s an honest story written from the heart. I have broken tradition ever so often but ensured I don’t write ill of anyone. Yes, there is a Lakshman Rekha in the mind. I don’t talk about what is not in public domain.”

He slipped in a life lesson, saying, “If you believe in something, stick to that belief.”

Among those present at the well-attended function were Justice SS Sodhi (retd), former Manipur governor and J&K DGP Gurbachan Jagat, Lt Gen JS Dhillon (retd), Lt Gen TK Sapru (retd), former Punjab DGP MPS Aulakh, former DGP NPS Aulukh; and Nehchal Singh Sandhu, ex-director of Intelligence Bureau, Gurpreet Singh of Global Sikh Council, DS Bains, former Punjab home secretary, Gurbir Singh Grewal and writer- Punjab Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh.

