Kashmir political parties push for AFSPA revocation

As Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre has decided to reduce disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, the demand for its revocation in Jammu and Kashmir has been raised by mainstream politicians, stating that it is a long-pending demand.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said, “Not a day passes when someone from the Centre or UT does not talk about the improved security situation in J&K. If that is really the case, then why aren’t areas under AFSPA also being reduced,” he said.

Chief spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party Suhail Bukhari said that the party was always in favour of reduction in power of security forces operating in J&K. “We have always been saying that footprints of security forces and unbridled powers should be reduced. The Centre on one hand claims that the situation is fast improving is J&K and on the other side they don’t take such steps.”

CPI(M) general secretary and PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “The colonial-era law has no place in a democracy. AFSPA is draconian and should be withdrawn from everywhere in the India.”

Peoples Conference spokesman and senior leader Adnan Ashraf said that the security scenario in many districts of Kashmir has improve drastically since AFSPA was initially implemented. “It has been a long pending demand from all quarters in Kashmir to review the disturbed areas, especially given the drastic reduction of violence since 1990s. The government has time and again asserted that security situation is Kashmir is under control, however have dragged its feet on the suggestion of removing AFSPA from certain districts. Like in NE states, the government must take the security grid into confidence to do away with this draconian law, which has no place in a democratic country,” said Ashraf.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur however, said that AFSPA should continue in J&K due to militant presence and targeted killings. “In J&K, especially Kashmir, militants are still active and work at the behest of Pakistan. Therefore, security forces need certain protection while dealing with them.”

Even locals favour the removal of AFSPA from the UT. “Legal provisions like AFSPA are for extraordinary situations. It is always welcome when government reviews the laws which are meant for unusual security conditions. Therefore, reducing disturbed areas is a pro-citizen decision. In my view, at a time when government insists security situation in J&K has improved like never before, such a pro-citizen step here would actually be proof of that claim,” said Pervaz Majeed, who teaches journalism at Amar Singh College.

“After abrogation of Article 370, the Centre had made many promises about J&K’s development, Now, it’s time to fulfil them by revoking AFSPA,” said advocate and social activist Mudasir Naqashbandi.