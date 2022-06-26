Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade

The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year.

Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir. “This has happened only due to the successful campaigns of the J&K government to attract maximum tourists towards the region. According to statistics of the J&K tourism department, March 2022 broke the 10-year tourist arrival record in Kashmir, signalling that the tourism industry is finally on the path to recovery,” J&K official spokesman said.

He said as per Union tourism ministry, around 1.42 lakh tourists visited J&K during February alone, breaking the seven-year record. “On April 4 this year, the Srinagar International Airport recorded the busiest day ever in history, with 15,014 people travelling on 90 flights in and out of Kashmir,” the spokesman said, adding that for the first time the ministry of civil aviation approved the five flights a week between Srinagar-Sharjah.

Union home minister Amit Shah had inaugurated Go First’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates after around 11 years.

To boost adventure tourism in J&K, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha launched J&K Tourist Village Network under the Mission Youth. The initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the UT known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that the youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen the rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities.

One of the major tourist spots which attracted a lot of people to the Valley was the opening of the Tulip Garden on the banks of Dal Lake in the last week of March.

The arrivals picked speed from October 2021 and have not stopped since then which is expected to improve the local economy.

Even tour operators and Valley businessmen associated with tourism are elated. “Tourist arrival this year is actually good. But the question is how sustainable it shall be in future as Covid and closed borders have equally contributed to the rise in footfall as well. And the reduction on ATF fuel prices by the UT administration has also helped to attract people as the number of flights have increased with reasonable fares has also helped tourists to travel Kashmirmir,” said J&K’s prominent tour operator Omar Tibetbakal.

KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq said after Covid it was in fact the best so far. “We expect to break the records in future months, as the arrival will further go up.”