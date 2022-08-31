Kashmir University asked to provide info about visit of US national
The varsity said that the Union home ministry has sought information about Jeremiah D Graham, a US national, whose visit earlier this year “might have been in violation of his visa requirements”.
Kashmir University on Tuesday asked the heads of its departments and directors to seek prior permission of the authorities before inviting any foreign dignitaries, three days after it sought information about a US national who is said to have “delivered lectures” in the varsity in January-February this year.
The varsity said that the Union home ministry has sought information about Jeremiah D Graham, a US national, whose visit earlier this year “might have been in violation of his visa requirements”.
The university administration said it was clueless about Graham, his field of expertise, or whether the lectures were delivered or not.
On Friday, it had issued a circular seeking information about the date of delivering the lecture, topic of discussion, number of students and teachers and whether an invitation was sent to the person.
“It has been brought to the notice of the authorities that Mr Jeremiah D Graham, a US national, has delivered lectures in the University of Kashmir, Srinagar during Jan-Feb, 2022. All the departments are requested to kindly provide the information,” the circular signed by chief proctor Imtiyaz Khan said.
Khan said the information was sought after they received a communiqué from the union home ministry.
“The home ministry has asked us whether he has addressed any class in the university. It is not specific to us only but other places have also received such communication, including SKUAST (Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology),” Khan said.
When HT contacted registrar of SKUAST, Prof TH Masoodi denied having received any such information from home ministry or any such person delivering a lecture in the agricultural university.
Khan further said they had vacations in January. “We didn’t hold any class or there were no invited lectures by him. The administration asked me to make sure any such thing has not happened because sometimes a department holds interactive lecturers at its own level when a specific expert comes,” he said.
“That is why I had issued the circular and have received written responses from most of the departments saying no such person was contacted or any lecture held. Only a couple of departments are pending,” he added. “Verbally, every department has told me that we have not entertained such a person on the campus,” he said.
The varsity on Tuesday issued another circular, asking the departments to inform beforehand about the visit of any foreign dignitary.
Khan said that the second circular was issued to make sure that people coming for the purpose of tourism do not come into varsity and deliver lectures.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics