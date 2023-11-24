close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah released

Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah released

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 24, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Shah was released from Kot Balwal jail in Jammu after being incarcerated for 21 months and has reached home in Kashmir, his legal team said on Thursday

The Kashmir Walla magazine’s editor Fahad Shah, who was granted bail by the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on November 17, was released on Wednesday.

Fahad Shah (HT Photo)
Fahad Shah (HT Photo)

Shah was released from Kot Balwal jail in Jammu after being incarcerated for 21 months and has reached home in Kashmir, his legal team said on Thursday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The state investigation agency (SIA) of J&K police had taken custody of Shah in May 2022 into the investigation of an FIR registered at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), in Jammu, in connection with the publication of an alleged “seditious” article in the now defunct magazine in 2011. The article was allegedly written by a Kashmiri University scholar Abdul Aala Fazili. Shah was booked under the UAPA.

Shah, 34, was arrested on February 4, 2022 by Pulwama police for allegedly glorifying terrorism and “sedition” after running a story on an encounter.

Last week, the court quashed some of the charges against the journalist, including Section 18 (terror conspiracy) and Section 121 (waging war against the country) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out