Kashmir witnesses record tourist arrivals in November; snowfall in Gulmarg attracts more visitors

The tourist arrival in Kashmir in November crossed a seven-year high mark even as the overall visitors this year so far in the Valley almost reached 5.5 lakh, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The early snowfall, Covid-induced global restrictions and vigorous campaign by the administration have triggered more inflow of tourists in the Valley as the union territory is upbeat and opening more offbeat and virgin destinations to keep the sector thriving throughout the year.

Zeeshan Khan, assistant director, tourism department, said over 1.27 lakh tourists toured places in the Himalayan valley in November.

“This is a seven-year high in November. Last year we had just 6,000 tourists in November,” he said.

“Overall more than 5.49 lakh tourists came to Kashmir this year till December first week,” he said.

Early snowfall in the Valley, particularly in Gulmarg, has also prompted more people to make way towards the ski resort with advance bookings in most of the hotels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are seeing a footfall of 4,000-5,000 every day this month. Up to December 6, we received 26,000 visitors,” he said.

“Snow was a blessing in disguise. The December outlook is looking good. There is a full house at Gulmarg. There is hardly any hotel which is not booked,” Khan said.

The month of October witnessed a record footfall of 91,000 – which is otherwise considered a lean month.

On Saturday, on International Mountain Day- 2021, the tourism department released trekking maps of offbeat destinations and organised mountain biking and cycling events at Zabarwan, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Naranag, Nowgam and other locations.

“Kashmir valley is registering impressive tourist arrivals which have been the result of sustained efforts by the department in terms of sustained capacity-building of stakeholders, vaccination drives and promotions across markets in the country,” said adviser to lieutenant-governor, Farooq Khan during a tourism function held in Srinagar on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Christmas last year, tourism had started picking up again as the Valley had witnessed heavy snowfall.

Zeeshan Khan said they have their eyes set on Christmas, New Year and winter carnivals.

“For the first time we are keeping Sonamarg open this winter. We are hoping December figures to reach 2 lakh. The way numbers are going up since September this year, our hopes will be fulfilled,” he said.

Secretary, tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, on Saturday’s function said the department has devised an activity calendar for the coming seasons and they are planning to celebrate Christmas and New Year with renewed fanfare and festivity.