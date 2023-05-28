Kashmiri Pandits gather in Kashmir for Kheer Bhawani mela

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits have gathered at Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to celebrate Mela Kheer Bhawani, also known as the festival of Mata Ragnya Devi.

This is the biggest festival of Hindus in Kashmir after Amarnath yatra and holds immense significance in J&K. Last year the targeted killings, in the Valley, had cast a shadow over the festivities and very less number of people had attended the festival.

However, this year, a large number of people are expected to attend the festival on Sunday. Officials said already hundreds of pilgrims had reached Tulmulla from Jammu and different parts of Kashmir. “We hope a very handsome gathering on Sunday. Already Tulmulla is full will pilgrims,” said a senior police officer.

DDC chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq said Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our lives, and we are incomplete without one another. “The pilgrims who arrive here this evening received a warm welcome with garlands by the residents of the area and were offered snacks, water and were showered flower petals,” she said.

President of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of J&K, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community.

“This annual festival, celebrated with great fervor, exemplifies the bonhomie and harmonious coexistence between the Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims, transcending religious boundaries and fostering communal harmony. The history of Mela Kheer Bhawani dates back centuries, symbolising the reverence and devotion of the people towards the divine Mother Ragnya Devi. The sacred shrine of Mata Ragnya Devi, nestled amidst the picturesque environs of Tula Mula village in Ganderbal district, becomes the epicenter of this grand celebration. Devotees from all walks of life, irrespective of their faith, gather at this holy site to seek blessings and pay homage to the revered goddess,” said Mehbooba Mufti in a statement.

She said the festival highlights the significance of preserving and promoting the age-old cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. “There is a need for safeguarding religious plurality and fostering an environment where all communities can thrive with mutual respect and understanding.”

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also extended greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community and said, “This vibrant festival holds deep cultural significance and serves as a reminder of our shared heritage. Let us celebrate together, embracing unity and harmony. Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed Mela Kheer Bhawani!”

Tight security arrangements have been made around the temple with Army, Police and the CRPF guarding the temple and it’s adjacent localities.