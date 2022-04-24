Kashmir’s bird paradise Hokersar wetland being developed as eco-tourism destination

Jammu and Kashmir government is developing the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar as an eco-tourism destination as it attracts lakhs of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia and northern Europe during winter providing breath-taking sights to visitors.

The wetland on the Srinagar’s outskirts with its vast waterways, marshes and vegetation is the biggest in the city and the second biggest in the Kashmir valley covering an area of 13.54 sq km and gives an impression of a bird wonderland when one visits during the arrival of migratory birds between October and April. The officials aim to attract more tourists and nature and bird lovers, though in a regulated manner.

“Hokersar is a winter wonderland and bird paradise. Some 4 lakh birds visited here this winter season. We already had plans for its development and now we intend to open it as an eco-spot for tourists as well,” said Ifshan Dewan, Kashmir’s wildlife warden wetlands.

Travelling from the colder areas of the world flying over continents in flocks, birds like mallards, greylag geese, pochards, common tails, shoveler and pintail annually visit the region in winter. This year the bird watchers saw new species like waders, also called shorebirds and white-fronted geese.

The main attraction of the wetland is its serene boat rides amid the coo, caw and cackle of the aves and watching birds in the watchtowers deep inside the marshes.

“Visitors keep on coming after seeking permission to visit the wetland. Bird watching among people is developing as a trend. Now we are creating some facilities for the tourists,” she said.

Kashmir has some 400 water bodies of which the officials and avian watchers observe the birds in some 25 big and notified water bodies. Presently, the Valley has eight wetlands with Shalbough, majorly located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, as the biggest wetland spread over 16 sq km.

Dewan said this year they will be completing the beautification of the Hokersar wetland after it was delayed due to the Covid last year.

“We are going for the landscaping of its camping area and laying a garden. We are also developing facilities like eateries, toilets and walkways,” she said.

“Eco-tourism is a good thing. It will help in the revenue generation which will help in the development of the wetland. But we should be cautious of the non-biodegradable wastes and poaching. We need it well regulated and properly watched over,” said Gowhar Meraj, a Srinagar resident who is a researcher of environmental sciences.

Jalal Jeelani, an environmental filmmaker, welcomed the move but cautioned that unregulated footfall can put undue stress on the wetland.

The Wildlife Warden Wetlands, Dewan said that they will make sure that the flow of people is in a regulated manner.

“I believe the place will only attract those people who are more interested in wetland ecology and bird watching. If there is an unregulated rush of people, then the wetland won’t sustain. We won’t allow any impact on the wetland ecology,” she said.

“We are launching a website for giving online permission to those who intend to visit,” she said.

In a recent visit to Hokersar, irrigation and flood control chief engineer Naresh Kumar said the department is going to construct two gates at the entry and exit of the wetland.