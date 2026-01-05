Kathua resident found dead in Punjab’s Kapurthala, co-worker booked

The Kapurthala police have recovered the body of 35-year-old Kathua resident, who was missing from the past three days, from agricultural fields in Rajapur village. The victim was had travelled to Punjab over two weeks ago to work in factory at Rajapur village. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Kumar who had joined as a labourer in a factory here 20 days ago.

SHO Sadar police station Prabhjot Kaur said a murder case has been registered against Kumar’s friend and co-worker, identified as Singh. The accused also hails from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. “The accused Singh is on the run and we have formed a special team to nab him at the earliest,” she said.

The SHO said the case was registered on the complaint of victim’s father Jograj Kumar, who informed that his son was missing since December 31

According to the complainant, Kuldeep had travelled to Punjab over two weeks ago to work in factory at Rajapur village.

“I spoke to my son December 30 and since then there was no contact. I visited the factory on January 1 and came to know that Kumar had a heated argument with his friend Singh on December 31,” the complainant said.

Kuldeep’s father informed police following which a search was conducted and the body was found in a field near the factory.