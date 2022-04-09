Kaustubh Sharma is new Ludhiana police commissioner

Kaustubh Sharma, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been appointed the police commissioner of Ludhiana. Currently posted as inspector general of police (IG, headquarters) in Chandigarh, Sharma will take over the charge from incumbent police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who has been transferred to the newly formed anti-gangster task force (AGTF) as deputy inspector general of police (DIG). Bhullar had taken charge as Ludhiana top cop on September 21, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma has previously served as IG, special task force (SIT), IG, organised crime control unit (OCCU), IG Jalandhar Range, IG Faridkot Range. The increasing cases of snatchings, burglaries and robberies, besides traffic problems, are the major challenges before the new police commissioner. Unsolved cases of robberies allegedly executed by Nepalese domestic helps are another challenge.

Other officers shifted

Similarly, J Elanchezhian, who was senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna), has been transferred as SSP, Bathinda. Ketan Baliram Patil, who was SSP, Ludhiana rural, has been transferred. He has been replaced by Deepak Hilori. Hilori was earlier deputed as SSP, Amritsar Rural.