Kayakalp ranking: Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga hospitals flunk hygiene test

The civil hospitals of Sangrur, Moga and Ferozepur have failed to qualify for the Kayakalp ranking, an annual initiative by the Union ministry of health and family welfare that evaluates public health facilities on cleanliness, hygiene and infection control standards. Representational image.

Released a few days ago, the assessment showed that the Ludhiana Civil Hospital bagged the first spot in Punjab, with Patiala and Amritsar facilities ranking second and third, respectively. The civil hospitals of the 17 other districts have been placed in the “commendation” category.

When asked about the poor show, Sangrur Civil Hospital’s senior medical officer, Dr Vinod Kumar, cited pending renovation of the hospital building. “The renovation has been delayed because of the upcoming medical college. Things will be back on track soon as renovations are now being carried out by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation,” he added.

Dr Raman Singla, Moga civil surgeon, said the civil hospital was short of staff, including assistant hospital administrator, needed for maintaining the required standards. “The post of the deputy medical commissioner, who serves as the nodal officer for Kayakalp, is vacant. We will try to improve the situation,” he said.

Surinder Singla, former assistant civil surgeon of Sangrur, said the home district of the state’s chief minister should have figured at some respectable position in the Kayakalp ranking. “Authorities should immediately address the discrepancies,” he added.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh, when asked about the districts which fell in the “not qualified” category, said, “Some senior medical officers and chief medical officers lack administrative capability. Though all health officers are working hard, there are some who require hand-holding.”

Hailing the Ludhiana Civil Hospital that topped the state, he said it didn’t receive any special treatment from the health department.

Attempts to contact the Ferozepur civil surgeon were unsuccessful.

Central govt’s initiative

The Kayakalp initiative, which recognises health centers that promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control as an extension of the Swachh Bharat Mission, came into existence in May 2015. The award was limited to district hospitals, but public health centres and urban health facilities were included between 2016 and 2017.

Every state and union territory is presented with one best district hospital award each. Best community health centre and sub-district hospital awards are also issued.