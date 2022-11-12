Keep 5% clerical posts for compassionate appointments: CS

: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directions to the deputy commissioners (DCs) and other concerned authorities to keep 5% clerical cadre posts reserved for compassionate appointments.

The head of departments and the DCs have been directed to submit information such as the number of persons given compassionate appointment from August 1, 2019, the number of vacant posts under ex-gratia quota, sanctioned strength under the direct recruitment quota and the number of posts under ex-gratia quota by November 17, an official spokesperson said.

It has come to the notice of the government that in a section of the departments, the 5% quota of group-C posts for compassionate appointment is not reserved at the time of sending requisition for direct recruitment.

“As a result, it becomes difficult to grant compassionate appointment to the eligible family member of deceased government employee of the concerned department and cases are sent to human resources department to grant compassionate appointment on group-C posts in other departments. This process takes up to six months and the family members of the deceased employee have to face unnecessary difficulties,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As per Rule 10 (b) of the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance or Appointment) Rules, 2019, the compassionate appointment (group-c and d subject to conditions)

is admissible to the eligible family member of a government employee who dies while in service.

The compassionate appointment, even if admissible to group-C posts, cannot be granted over and above the 5% sanctioned posts of direct quota.

But there is no such limit for compassionate appointment in the group-D posts, the spokesperson said.