Keeping with times, PEC to offer three new BTech courses

In view of the changing nature of engineering jobs, the Punjab Engineering College senate has approved three new BTech programmes for the upcoming 2023-24 session.

The approved proposals will be forwarded to the PEC board of governors for final nod. (HT Photo)

All three courses, including BTech in electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology), BTech in computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence) and BDesign, are proposed to have 30 seats each.

The college will reduce the number of seats in three other courses to make room for this. Civil engineering, which earlier had 120 seats, will have 90 seats, metallurgy engineering’s seats will be reduced from 60 to 30, and that of production and industrial engineering from 40 to 30.

This was decided at PEC’s 102nd senate meeting on Friday, presided over by director Baldev Setia. The approved proposals will be forwarded to the PEC board of governors for final nod.

The senate also proposed to start a new MTech programme in computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture in the department of production and industrial engineering with 12 seats from 2023-24 onwards.

Besides, it was proposed to close MTech in electronics engineering, water resources engineering, and production & industrial engineering. Also, the number of seats in some MTech programmes will be reduced as per demand.

The proposal to award a scholarship in the memory of Lt Kaushik Mahajan (1992-96 batch) for the “Best Hardware Project” of a BTech final-year students’ group was also approved.