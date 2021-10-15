Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal befooling people with eye on Punjab polls: Channi
chandigarh news

Kejriwal befooling people with eye on Punjab polls: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was making false promises to the people of Punjab with eyes of next year’s assembly polls
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi termed Arvind Kejriwal’s promises as “ill-conceived and political motivated”.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal made a slew of promises to industrialists in Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the Delhi CM was making false promises to the people of Punjab with eyes of next year’s assembly polls.

Terming Kejriwal as an “opportunist”, Channi said “such ill-conceived and politically motivated moves” will not help the AAP convener to capture electoral ground in Punjab. He said Kejriwal is not even remotely concerned with the development of state and welfare of its people being an “outsider” and was solely eying on the vote bank of “one or another section”.

In a statement, Channi said Kejriwal was unaware that Punjab government was already providing round-the-clock electricity supply. On Delhi CM’s promise to end ‘inspector raj’, the CM said it was already a thing of the past as 17,589 inspections were conducted in the last four-and-half years through central inspection system.

On Kejriwal’s comments on VAT refunds, the CM said 1,700 crore were released to the business community under the said head in the last three years and only 70 crore was pending. He said Punjab enjoys peaceful labour relations and no major strike was witnessed in the last three decades and there are no domicile restrictions in hiring the labour.

RELATED STORIES

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra and industries and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli also countered the Delhi CM on a number of issues he had raised in Jalandhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assembly polls: Shift officials posted in home districts, EC tells Punjab, 4 other states

HC seeks reply from Punjab on plea for FIR against Bathinda hospital staff over HIV+ blood transfusion

Chattopadhyaya gets additional charge of vigilance bureau chief director

HC defers hearing in Bhola drug racket to October 26
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP