Kejriwal befooling people with eye on Punjab polls: Channi

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal made a slew of promises to industrialists in Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said the Delhi CM was making false promises to the people of Punjab with eyes of next year’s assembly polls.

Terming Kejriwal as an “opportunist”, Channi said “such ill-conceived and politically motivated moves” will not help the AAP convener to capture electoral ground in Punjab. He said Kejriwal is not even remotely concerned with the development of state and welfare of its people being an “outsider” and was solely eying on the vote bank of “one or another section”.

In a statement, Channi said Kejriwal was unaware that Punjab government was already providing round-the-clock electricity supply. On Delhi CM’s promise to end ‘inspector raj’, the CM said it was already a thing of the past as 17,589 inspections were conducted in the last four-and-half years through central inspection system.

On Kejriwal’s comments on VAT refunds, the CM said ₹1,700 crore were released to the business community under the said head in the last three years and only ₹70 crore was pending. He said Punjab enjoys peaceful labour relations and no major strike was witnessed in the last three decades and there are no domicile restrictions in hiring the labour.

Local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra and industries and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli also countered the Delhi CM on a number of issues he had raised in Jalandhar.