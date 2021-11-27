Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal govt to provide free pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:01 AM IST
ByAsian News International

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will provide free pilgrimage to Sikh and Christian communities to Kartarpur Sahib and Velankanni in January.

According to a statement by the office of the minister of revenue, Kartarpur Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan and Velankanni in Tamil Nadu were added to the “Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana” after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement.

The first batch of passengers to Kartarpur Sahib will leave on January 5, 2022, in a deluxe bus from Delhi and the first train for Velankanni will leave on January 7, 2022.

“Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot reviewed the preparations for the launch of Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yoajna as well as flagging off the train on the Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi route. The first train to Ayodhya is scheduled to be flagged off on December 3,” according to the statement.

The yojana was launched by Kejriwal on July 12, 2019. Under the scheme, the Delhi government offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital. A total of 1100 residents per assembly constituency can avail of this facility in a year subject to the cap of total 77,000 yatris per year. Since its formal launch, a total of 35,080 beneficiaries have travelled under the scheme, according to the statement.

