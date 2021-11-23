Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal is 'Natwarlal' of Indian politics: BJP
Kejriwal is ‘Natwarlal’ of Indian politics: BJP

Calling Kejriwal a liar and a cheater, Punjab BJP said before making a promise of ₹1,000 a month to the women above the age of 18 in Punjab, give the account of promises made to the women in Delhi
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BJP’s Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the Natwarlal (conman) of Indian politics.

Calling Kejriwal a liar and a cheater, Sharma said before making a promise of 1,000 a month to the women above the age of 18 in Punjab, give the account of promises made to the women in Delhi. “Women in Delhi are still waiting for the promises to be fulfilled, be it marshals in buses, CCTV cameras in every locality, free metro service, among other,” he said.

