Kejriwal is ‘Natwarlal’ of Indian politics: BJP

BJP’s Punjab unit general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the Natwarlal (conman) of Indian politics.

Calling Kejriwal a liar and a cheater, Sharma said before making a promise of ₹1,000 a month to the women above the age of 18 in Punjab, give the account of promises made to the women in Delhi. “Women in Delhi are still waiting for the promises to be fulfilled, be it marshals in buses, CCTV cameras in every locality, free metro service, among other,” he said.

