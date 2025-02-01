Kejriwal ‘lying’ to hide his ‘failures’: Haryana CM

Targeting former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national chief Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accused him of spreading “lies” to hide his “failures”. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tribute to late leader Chhotu Ram at a function organised to mark his 144th birth anniversary in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Interacting with media persons here, Saini said that Kejriwal has been promising to clean the Yamuna river for the last 10 years and he has miserably failed to fulfil his promises.

“As Kejriwal Ji failed to fulfil his promises, he started blaming the Haryana government. His government has not cleaned sewage treatment plants in the last 10 years, thus forcing Delhi people to consume contaminated water. The people in Haryana are getting pure water from the Yamuna,” he added.

Saini also proposed an investigation into the water of Yamuna that Haryana and Delhi supplies to reveal the truth.

“Untreated waste accumulating in STPs is the main reason behind the supply of contaminated water to Delhi residents,” he added.

Speaking on the 144th birth anniversary of peasantry leader Chhotu Ram, Saini termed Choudhary Chhotu Ram as a multi-talented, thoughtful, wise and principled individual who dedicated his life to the upliftment and dignity of the poor, scheduled castes and other marginalised communities.

“He was a visionary leader who laid the foundation of this Jat educational institute 112 years ago. Sardar Patel Ji had once said if Sir Chhotu Ram had been alive, partition might not have occurred. His policies benefited all sections of the society. He worked to make farmers debt free,” the CM added.

The chief minister urged people to encourage youths in education, patriotism and sports instead of promoting abuse. The CM said that if the Jat educational society contributes ₹3 crore, the government will give ₹10 crore to build a girls’ hostel and other facilities. He announced to give ₹31 lakh to the society from his discretionary funds and education minister Mahipal Dhanda too announced to give ₹21 lakh.