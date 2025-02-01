Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kejriwal ‘lying’ to hide his ‘failures’: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 01, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Interacting with media persons here, Saini said that Kejriwal has been promising to clean the Yamuna river for the last 10 years and he has miserably failed to fulfil his promises

Targeting former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national chief Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accused him of spreading “lies” to hide his “failures”.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tribute to late leader Chhotu Ram at a function organised to mark his 144th birth anniversary in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tribute to late leader Chhotu Ram at a function organised to mark his 144th birth anniversary in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Interacting with media persons here, Saini said that Kejriwal has been promising to clean the Yamuna river for the last 10 years and he has miserably failed to fulfil his promises.

“As Kejriwal Ji failed to fulfil his promises, he started blaming the Haryana government. His government has not cleaned sewage treatment plants in the last 10 years, thus forcing Delhi people to consume contaminated water. The people in Haryana are getting pure water from the Yamuna,” he added.

Saini also proposed an investigation into the water of Yamuna that Haryana and Delhi supplies to reveal the truth.

“Untreated waste accumulating in STPs is the main reason behind the supply of contaminated water to Delhi residents,” he added.

Speaking on the 144th birth anniversary of peasantry leader Chhotu Ram, Saini termed Choudhary Chhotu Ram as a multi-talented, thoughtful, wise and principled individual who dedicated his life to the upliftment and dignity of the poor, scheduled castes and other marginalised communities.

“He was a visionary leader who laid the foundation of this Jat educational institute 112 years ago. Sardar Patel Ji had once said if Sir Chhotu Ram had been alive, partition might not have occurred. His policies benefited all sections of the society. He worked to make farmers debt free,” the CM added.

The chief minister urged people to encourage youths in education, patriotism and sports instead of promoting abuse. The CM said that if the Jat educational society contributes 3 crore, the government will give 10 crore to build a girls’ hostel and other facilities. He announced to give 31 lakh to the society from his discretionary funds and education minister Mahipal Dhanda too announced to give 21 lakh.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On