Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder
Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder
Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder
chandigarh news

Kejriwal making false promises on free power: Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for making “false promises” on free power in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:31 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for making “false promises” on free power in the state with an eye on the 2022 assembly polls.

“The Kejriwal government has completely failed the people of Delhi on all counts, with no free power to the farmers in the villages located in the national capital and excessively high power tariffs for the industry,” said Amarinder.

The people of Punjab have already rejected the Delhi model of governance, he claimed.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced to provide 300 free electricity units to each household if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms government in Punjab in 2022.

“Delhi is charging 9.80 per unit for industrial power and the Punjab government is levying a subsidized tariff of 5 per unit to attract industry in the state which has received more than 85,000 crore investment in the last four years,” Amarinder said.

In a sharp contrast, the CM said, the Punjab government is giving free power worth 6,735 crore to 13.79 lakh farmers while the AAP regime in Delhi has made no effort to support to the agricultural community.

“The Delhi government is befooling people by offering 200 free power units for domestic consumers and taking away even higher amount by charging high tariffs on shopkeepers, industry and farmers for commercial and agriculture power,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.