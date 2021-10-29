Kejriwal promises dedicated farm policy to boost agri sector in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised a dedicated farm policy to boost the agriculture sector in Punjab.

At the “Kisan naal Kejriwal’ programme held at a resort in Mansa, the AAP supremo said it is a cause of concern that the respective governments failed to address a serious problem like farmer suicide.

“The AAP is a votary to grant compensation on the basis of actual cost incurred in a particular crop,” he said, referring to the damage to kharif crops of paddy and cotton due to recent hailstorm and pink bollworm attack.

Kejriwal flayed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his government’s failure in deciding compensation to farmers.

“Channi visited the affected farmers in Bathinda (on September 26) but reduced it to a photo event as no one has got any assistance from the government. The AAP government in Delhi has been disbursing ₹20,000 per acre for crop losses caused by natural calamities. If voted power in Punjab, we will come with a compensation policy in accordance with the economical investment made by growers and farm labourers,” said Kejriwal.

It was Kejriwal’s first visit to the south Malwa region ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

At his interactive session, only select persons were allowed. Media was kept away from the political programme.

On the occasion, the Delhi CM said the stubble management has the potential of employment generation in Punjab. “Farmer cooperatives would be formed to tap crop residue-to-energy and other similar ventures. It would eliminate the burden of residue management on farmers and provide additional income. I urge farmers not to take extreme step due to crop loss as our party will table a comprehensive farm policy,” he said.

SKM holds protest

A group of farmers under the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest near the venue. They flayed Kejriwal for interacting with a select audience and said the party leadership did not want to address the grievances of the agrarian community.

Kejriwal holds meeting with Mann, Cheema

SANGRUR: Earlier in the day, Kejriwal reached Sangrur and held a closed-door meeting with Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and some party MLAs at Mann’s residence.

Kejriwal reached the city railway station at 11am and moved to Mansa after having lunch with Mann’s family.

“I have come to Punjab and now going to Mansa to meet farmers. I met Bhagwant Mann’s mother, sister and brother-in-law. We have had makki ki roti and sarson ka saag,” said Kejriwal, who refused to take more questions from the media.