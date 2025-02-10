Menu Explore
Kejriwal to meet Punjab leaders on February 11 after AAP rout in Delhi

ByAsian News International
Feb 10, 2025 10:56 AM IST

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal plans a meeting on Feb 11 to discuss Delhi election results and Punjab's 2027 assembly elections after recent setbacks.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on February 11.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to hold a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers and MLAs in Delhi on February 11. (File photo)
According to sources, the meeting will discuss the Delhi election results and preparations for the Punjab assembly elections in 2027.

This comes after the AAP suffered a setback, securing only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in the 2020 elections, while the BJP won a historic mandate on February 8, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly.

Earlier, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab were in touch with his party and ready to switch sides.

He also targeted the AAP over Delhi election results and said that the party tasted a humiliating defeat in Delhi.

“With this defeat, a regime of deceitfulness, lies and hollow promises has ended. Kejriwal once said, ‘If I’m corrupt, people wouldn’t vote for me’. Now he has lost his own seat. Does that mean that the people of Delhi consider him corrupt?” he said.

Bajwa said that the people of Punjab have also seen the real face of the “so-called kattar imaandar party”.

“Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann made lofty promises in Punjab to fool Punjabis and garner their votes in 2022. The @AAP Punjab has yet to provide 1,000 a month to women. It failed to raise 20,000 crore from mining,” he said.

The Congress leader also criticised the state government had been inefficient in acting against its corrupt ministers and leaders. “The Mann government will meet the same fate in 2027. Delhi’s results point towards the beginning of AAP’s end,” Bajwa said.

