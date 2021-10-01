Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Kejriwal’s guarantees hold no merit: SAD

SAD leaders say Kejriwal’s second guarantee to upgrade the health infrastructure on the lines of the Delhi model was mere lip service to fool the people in the run up to the assembly elections
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Addressing a press conference at a private hotel on Pakhowal Road, a few hours after Kejriwal announced the second guarantee, the leaders including SAD core committee member and former Cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, said Kejriwal’s model had failed in Delhi. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

Training their guns at the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders on Thursday called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal an “opportunist” and said Kejriwal’s second guarantee to upgrade the health infrastructure on the lines of the Delhi model was mere lip service to fool the people in the run up to the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel on Pakhowal Road, a few hours after Kejriwal announced the second guarantee, the leaders including SAD core committee member and former Cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, district president Harbhajan Singh Dang, said Kejriwal’s model had failed in Delhi, so it was unlikely that they will be successful in Punjab.

Grewal said, “Kejriwal is trying to befool the Punjabis by making half-baked announcements. The people of Punjab do not want the Delhi model of health as the highest number of deaths due to shortage of oxygen took place in Delhi and the entire system collapsed during the pandemic. An announcement has been made regarding setting up Mohalla Clinics in every village, but nothing has been said as to how the funds will be arranged.”

Grewal said Kejriwal wants to become the Punjab chief minister of Punjab, which is why the AAP has not yet announced their candidate for the top post.

