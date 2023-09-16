Kejriwal’s Punjab visit a flop show: LoP Bajwa

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s Punjab visit a “flop show”, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said the AAP leaders in the state had delivered mere sugar-coated speeches to try and convince industrialists and entrepreneurs of the state.

(HT File)

“The AAP government failed to mitigate the long-pending issues of industrialists and entrepreneurs in Punjab. The industrialists were expecting a special package and a reduction in power tariff that the AAP government hiked following its Jalandhar MP bypoll victory. However, what the AAP supremo delivered was just lip service,” he claimed in a statement.

Bajwa said that in its ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ event in Amritsar, the AAP promised to issue ‘Unique ID’ for industrialists in Punjab’s border districts to facilitate a special economic package and compensation to them. “How would this unique ID serve the purpose? The AAP government talked about special economic packages and compensation yet nothing has been announced,” he argued, pointing out that in the previous Congress regime, Punjab industrialists got a power subsidy of around ₹5,000 crore.

