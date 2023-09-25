Key accused in Dhilwan murder held, search on to nab 6 aides

The district police arrested one of the key accused in a Kapurthala youth’s murder case. The victim was killed on the night of September 19.

The police have booked nine persons under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the deceased, Hardeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Dhilwan village in Kapurthala district was dumped outside his house by the accused. They also knocked on the door of Deepa’s house to inform his parents that they had killed their son.

The police have booked nine persons under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act.

On Sunday, the police arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, along with his two accomplices Navneet Singh, alias Gora, and Manav Mehta, whose SUV was used in the crime.

The police said Hardeep had an old enmity with accused Harpreet and Malkeet over some issue. “Cross FIRs were registered against both the parties in Dhilwan police station. Hardeep was on the run in one of such cases before he returned to his house on September 19. He got his bank passbook and withdrew some money to purchase drugs from Buta village of the district,” said the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused came to know about his whereabouts in Buta village and rammed their SUV into his motorcycle before pouncing at him with sharp-edged weapons.