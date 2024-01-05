Key BKI operative arrested after encounter in Balongi

An operative of a terrorist module of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) suffered a bullet injury inside Bal Gopal Gaushala in Balongi amid a joint operation conducted by the Mohali CIA and the Batala police on Thursday evening. An operative of a terrorist module of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) suffered a bullet injury inside Bal Gopal Gaushala in Balongi amid a joint operation conducted by the Mohali CIA and the Batala police on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Sharanpreet Singh alias Sunny, a close associate of ISI-backed terrorist Harvinder Rinda and US-based gangster Harpreet alias Happy Pasia, was rushed to Phase-6 government hospital after he was shot in leg.

Police recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from Sunny. According to the police, Sunny was wanted in two UAPA cases registered in Fazilka and Mohali and was also involved in a murder case in Batala.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mohali CIA team led by DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu and inspector Shiv Kumar arrested his two accomplices Karan Gujjarpuria and Vishaldeep Singh from Amritsar and recovered three weapons and eight live cartridges from the former. “Sunny used to work with Gujjarpuria. As Sunny was also wanted by Batala police, Mohali CIA and Batala police jointly interrogated his two accomplices. During interrogation, it was revealed that Sunny was hiding in Balongi following which patrolling teams launched a search and spotted him in Balongi around 5 pm. When chased, he ran into the gaushala and exchanged fire with the police. He was nabbed after being shot in the leg,” Sandeep Kumar Garg, SSP, Mohali, said.

He added that all the three arrested accused were part of the module busted by the Mohali CIA in October last year.

“Earlier we had arrested one Amarjit. Sunny and Amarjit used to go to the border to procure weapons smuggled from the cross-border. We will register a fresh case under the Arms Act and attempt to murder against Sunny,” DSP Sandhu said.

In another firing incident in Kharar, local police arrested two men for firing at the supervisor of a de-addiction centre located at Randhawa Road, Kharar, due to an old rivalry.

The accused have been identified as a 24-year-old Yamuna Nagar resident and Ravi Kumar of Jalandhar. They were arrested from Banga by a team led by Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu.

According to the police, the Yamuna Nagar resident was earlier admitted to the same de-addiction centre and nursed a grudge against victim Sarabjit claiming that the latter deliberately prolonged his stay in the rehab centre. The accused who reached in an Alto car shot at the victim in his stomach following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Phase-6. His condition is out of danger, the police said. Kharar city police have booked both accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act. This was the fourth encounter in 21 days by the Mohali Police

On December 13, a gangster, Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, was shot in both legs when he tried to escape from Punjab Police’s custody at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur town.

On December 16, two gangsters, wanted in at least six cases of carjacking and extortion in Mohali, were shot in the legs as they tried to flee on being intercepted by district police’s CIA at Saneta in Sohana area of the town on December 16.

On December 21, Mohali police nabbed two criminals, allegedly owing allegiance to the Prince Chauhan gang and involved in eight cases of extortion from Balongi area after an exchange of fire.