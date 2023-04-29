Beant Singh assassination case: Key witness accuses gunman of misbehaving in inebriated state

High drama was witnessed outside the SBI bank in Sector 18 after Balwinder Singh, a key witness in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, landed in a heated argument with his own security guard on Friday evening.

High drama was witnessed outside the SBI bank in Sector 18 after Balwinder Singh, a key witness in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, landed in a heated argument with his own security guard on Friday evening. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Balwinder, accusing his gunman of misbehaving with him in an inebriated state, informed police control room at 112 around 9:21 pm. In his complaint lodged with Sector 19 police station, Balwinder said he had visited Sector 18 market for some personal work where his security guard misbehaved with him, allegedly in a drunken state.

The complainant requested the police to get the medical test of his security guard done from a local civil hospital.

“I had 14 security guards as I am the key witness in Beant Singh assassination case. But now I have just two security guards. One of them has gone to his native village, while the other was guarding me in an inebriated state. This is a serious lapse by the Punjab police which can prove fatal for me anytime,” added Balwinder.

In a video accessed by HT, the complainant was seen confronting the gunman and exchanging heated arguments.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naresh Kumar, investigating officer said, “We are taking the gunman to GMSH-16 for medical test and will take appropriate action as per his medical report.”

Who is Balwinder Singh

Beant Singh was killed on August 31, 1995, outside the civil secretariat in Chandigarh. Balwinder Singh, who is currently serving in the Punjab Police, was a painter then. According to the police, he had painted the ambassador car which was used by the killers of the slain CM.

Balwinder later turned a key witness for the investigating agencies and was also given a job in the Punjab Police.