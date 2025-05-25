Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Key witness in Moose Wala case dies

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 25, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Retired Punjab police sub-inspector Angrez Singh, key witness in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, died from illness; his testimony may still not impact the case.

A retired Punjab police sub-inspector Angrez Singh, who was one of the investigating officers and a key witness in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, died due to an illness on Friday.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022. (HT File)
He was under treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana. Singh was the station house officer (SHO) of Mansa Sadar police station when the Congress leader and famed Punjabi singer was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022.

Being among the first police personnel to reach the crime scene in his beat, Angrez was among the key persons to give testimony in the crime.

Sources privy to the prosecution say it is premature to conclude that Angrez’s death will hamper the case in the court.

Angrez had an important place for the prosecution, but the case was not entirely dependent upon his testimony, said sources.

“It was a long investigation where several police personnel had roles. Angrez had not been keeping well for quite some time, and he was not able to appear before a trial court in Mansa in the last two hearings. Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, and another cop, Sukhpal Singh, are other witnesses in the case and their testimony would play an important role in the case,” said a source.

A Mansa court will hear the matter on July 4.

