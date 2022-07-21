Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking ₹30,000 bribe. The spokesperson of the bureau said that in the first case, the accused Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge in Panipat, Anil Kumar, and computer operator Vijay Kumar were arrested for accepting ₹20,000 as a bribe in lieu of uploading the score card of the complainant on Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) portal to issue ₹25 lakh loan through the board for dairy business. Accused Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau’s police station in Karnal.

Palwal resident caught taking bribe

Chandigarh In another case, Yusuf Khan, a resident of district Palwal, has been caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 in lieu of getting the registration of a plot done in Hathin tehsil. According to the complainant, Yusuf demanded ₹1,000 for himself, ₹1,500 for the computer operator, ₹3,500 for the tehsildar and the remaining amount of ₹4,000 as a government registration fee. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused in Faridabad and further investigation is on.

HSVP junior engineer held for taking ₹50,000 bribe

Karnal A junior engineer of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panipat, has been arrested by the state vigilance bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹50,000 from a contractor for clearing his pending bills. The vigilance official said that the accused, identified as Sunil Mehla, was posted in Panipat. Sachin Kumar, inspector, vigilance, said that the complainant, Rajesh Kumar of Chulkana village, approached the bureau alleging that the JE was allegedly demanding a bribe to clear the bill of work done by him. He said that after receiving the complaint, a team led by inspector Sumit Kumar was formed and the accused was arrested red-handed while taking ₹50,000 as a bribe. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Karnal police station and will be produced in court, he added.

