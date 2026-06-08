Khaira seeks judicial probe into Jalandhar youth’s death

Senior Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira condemned the killing of 22-year-old youth in Jalandhar village on Friday and demanded registration of a murder case against all police officials involved in the firing incident.

Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira condemned the killing of 22-year-old youth in Jalandhar village on Friday. (Sourced)

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Victim Lovepreet Singh, alias Labha, of Bangiwal village in Jalandhar district was shot dead during a police raid on June 5. He was cremated on Sunday after the police assured them of free and fair inquiry into the matter. The victim’s family and villagers lifted the protest outside Mehatpur police station late Saturday evening.

However, police maintained they fired in self-defence after the police team faced strong confrontation from the victim and his family members, who assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Khaira urged the chief justice of the Punjab & Haryana high court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and ensure an independent judicial probe.