Khalistan supporters force Indian consulate in Brisbane’s to close down

Brisbane Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti. (File Photo)

Days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured to curb anti-India elements in the country, the Indian consulate in Brisbane was forced to close down on Wednesday by Khalistan supporters, reported The Australia Today.

“Slogans were raised against Hindus calling them supremacists with Khalistan Zindabad,” said The Australia Today at the Indian consulate located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane.

The Queensland police said it was an unauthorised gathering.

Albanese on March 11 gave assurances that Australia won’t tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and that there is no place for such action against Hindu temples while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

“Indian consulate was forced to close due to safety concerns after Sikhs for Justice targeted them with their propaganda, “ Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, told The Australia Today.

“These thugs should not be allowed to dictate how we live our life in Australia, “ Parvinder Singh, a resident of Queensland who took leave from work to attend an appointment at the Indian consulate, told The Australia Today.

Last month, Khalistani flags were found attached to the Indian consulate in Brisbane, just days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Australia.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti.