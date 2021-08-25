Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khanna: 5 booked for helping candidates pass exams by fraudulent means
chandigarh news

Khanna: 5 booked for helping candidates pass exams by fraudulent means

The accused also prepared forged examination cards and appeared on behalf of candidates; they would take money from aspirants for helping them in attempting the tests through electronic devices, says Khanna City 2 SHO Vinod Kumar
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:16 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

Khanna’s City 2 police on Tuesday booked five persons for helping candidates pass various competitive exams through electronic devices. According to the police, the accused also prepared forged examination cards and appeared on behalf of candidates.

The accused are Vikas Kumar, Ankit Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar of Sangrur and Jatinder Kumar and Amit Kumar of Haryana’s Hisar.

City 2 SHO Vinod Kumar said the accused used to approach aspirants who had applied for different examinations conducted by Punjab and Haryana. They would take money from these candidates for helping them in attempting the tests through electronic devices, he added.

The accused also offered provision of taking the tests on the behalf of candidates, the SHO said.

A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC and sections 66 and 66 C of the Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon, he added.

