Khanna BDPO suspended for embezzling government funds

Rural development and panchayats minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday suspended block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Khanna, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa with immediate effect for allegedly embezzling government funds.

Bhullar said that there were complaints against the BDPO. Subsequently, district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Ludhiana, was assigned to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The report received from the DDPO revealed misuse of funds of the panchayat samiti in Khanna and improper payments of ₹58.25 lakhs being made without appropriate approval and by opening of unauthorised accounts.

The minister said that based on these charges, the services of BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa has been placed under suspension.

During the suspension period, the employee’s headquarters will be the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer, SAS Nagar, the order reads.

It further reads that the suspended employee will be given subsistence allowance as per the terms and conditions under Rule 7.2 of Punjab Civil Services Rules.

Affirming the government’s commitment to ensuring corruption-free and transparent governance, Bhullar said that the government will not tolerate any form of dereliction, indiscipline or corruption. He said that immediate and stringent action will be taken upon the emergence of such cases.

