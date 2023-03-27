Khanna man held for giving shelter to Amritpal’s gunman

Ludhiana

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Three days after the arrest of Tejinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha Baba, a gunman of fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, the Khanna police have arrested another man for giving shelter to him.

The police are probing his connection with Amritpal. The accused has been identified as Balwant Singh of Kuhli Khurd village in Khanna.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said a case under Section 212 (harbouring offender) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Malaud police station. Balwant gave shelter to Tejinder at his home for two nights. Balwant’s name popped up during questioning of Tejinder, who was arrested on Thursday and is in the custody of Khanna police till March 28.

Tejinder was booked under Sections 188 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Maloud police station.

The police have recovered several pictures and videos of Tejinder that had gone viral on social networking sites in which he was seen with Amritpal while carrying illegal weapons.