Khanna man, three aides held for kidnapping friend, extorting cash, gold

A man and his three accomplices have been arrested for kidnapping his friend, and extorting ₹1.5 lakh and gold jewellery from his family by threatening to implicate them in a false drug case.

The accused, Amrik Singh from Khanna, Ludhiana, and his accomplices, Vishal Kumar and Sandeep from Nayagaon, Mohali, and Mukesh Kumar from Gobind Nagar, Mohali, were nabbed by the detective staff, led by in-charge Mohinder Singh, on Tuesday.

The arrests came following a complaint by Anju, sister of the victim, Dilawar Singh, a resident of Delhi.

In her December 31 complaint, Anju, who lives in Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, stated that her brother was visiting her from Delhi.

As his friend Amrik was coming to Pinjore from Khanna, Dilawar booked a hotel room for him. Around 4am on December 30, Amrik called him over to the hotel and later, she received a call from him that he had kidnapped her brother.

“Amrik called me to Bangla Basti on Nalagarh Road, where four men arrived in a car. One of them was wearing a police uniform and claimed that he was from the narcotics department and had recovered an illegal substance from Dilawar. They threatened to arrest me as well if I didn’t pay them. They snatched ₹1.5 lakh and gold ornaments from me, and left after releasing my brother,” Anju alleged.

Acting on her complaint, police nabbed the accused on Tuesday.

They were produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 379-A (snatching), 364-A (kidnapping or abduction for ransom), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

