Khanna police bust arms supply module; 10 held, 22 weapons seized

The Khanna police said on Thursday that they busted a weapons supply module with the arrest of ten accused in two separate cases, including a weapon manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh. Police seized 22 illegal weapons from the accused. Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal and other police officials displays the seized weapons during a press conference in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that a special drive was launched to nab the criminals supplying weapons. Inspector Amandeep Singh, in-charge CIA staff, led the team that arrested the ten accused and seized 22 weapons.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The SSP said that on December 1, Khanna city-1 police had questioned Gurlal Singh of Tarn Taran and Mandeep Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran, on the basis of suspicion. When frisked, four .32 bore country-made pistols and magazines were recovered.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused brought the weapons from Rakshit Sahni of Hansali wali, near Lakshman chowk, Amritsar. Saini was arrested by Khanna police on November 25. Saini was booked and brought on production warrant,” the SSP said.

“During questioning, it was found that he used to acquire weapons from Abhinav Mishra alias Anuj of Bilaspura, Uttar Pradesh, who is residing in Khargon of Madhya Pradesh,” Kondal added.

She added that Mishra, along with Kamal Badole, also of Khargon in Madhya Pradesh, and Kuldeep Singh of Dhar in MP, were nominated in the case. A special team arrested the duo on December 11 from MP. Police seized two .32 bore pistols from Mishra and another five pistols were recovered from Kamal Badole. A total of five pistols were also recovered from Kuldeep.

Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Pragya Jain said that during investigation, it was found that Mishra had previously supplied in Punjab as well and was a proclaimed offender wanted by Jalandhar police.

“Kuldeep is a weapon manufacturer from MP and supplied weapons to Punjab. His father, Prahlad Singh, has more than 10 first information reports (FIRs) against him under the Arms Act,”Jain said.

In another case, CIA staff Khanna arrested two persons, Tejinder Singh alias Sabi of Kanowal Road, Batala, and Arjinder Singh alias Joban of Beas, Amritsar.

A total of three pistols were seized from Tejinder Singh and another two from Arjinder Singh. During the investigation, police found that the duo were to supply the seized weapons to Rajanpreet Singh alias Rajan of Amritsar and Baljinder Singh of Gurdaspur, who were then arrested and another pistol was seized from them.