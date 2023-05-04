Khanna police bust gang of vehicle lifters, arrest 4

The Khanna police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four of its members and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession. The Khanna police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four of its members and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Ravi Kant alias Ravi, 27, Varinder Singh, 31, Ram Krishan alias Rama, 36 of Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Lovepreet Singh alias Laddi, 26, of Amritsar.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said that the team had arrested two accused, Ravi Kant and Varinder, following a tip -off and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the City-2 Khanna police station.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to sell motorcycles to Lovepreet following which the police nominated him in the case and arrested him. The team recovered three motorcycles from his possession. Ravi and Varinder disclosed that they also used to sell stolen motorcycles to Ram Krishan, who was also named in the case and was arrested. The police recovered six more motorcycles from his possession.

The SP said that the accused Ravi and Varinder were working as labourers while Ram Krishan is a painter and Lovepreet was a reader at a gurdwara.

All the accused are already facing trial in several criminal cases.