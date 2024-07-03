 Khanna police stage play ‘Dukhdi Rag Punjabi Di’ to raise awareness about drug abuse in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Khanna police stage play ‘Dukhdi Rag Punjabi Di’ to raise awareness about drug abuse in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 04, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Khanna police organized a Punjabi play to raise awareness about drug abuse, emphasizing community involvement in eliminating the drug trade. SSP Kondal highlighted the importance of education and family support in eradicating drug addiction.

Khanna police organised a Punjabi play ‘Dukhdi Rag Punjabi Di’ at AS Modern School, Peerkhana Road, Khanna, to raise awareness about the effects of drugs. The play was performed by Aks Rang Manch, Samrala, and the powerful performance resonated with audience, especially the youth.

Khanna police officials during the event organised to raise awareness about drugs in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Khanna police officials during the event organised to raise awareness about drugs in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal inaugurated the event.

In her address, SSP Kondal highlighted the potential of such events in bringing about positive societal changes by educating people about the perils of drug abuse. She urged everyone to work together to eradicate this menace from society and create a drug-free district. She emphasised the importance of internal motivation and family support for individuals trying to break free from drug addiction. She also stressed the need for community involvement in informing the police about drug peddlers and supporting their efforts to eliminate the drug trade. She also stated that the state government has been making concerted efforts to make the state drug-free.

The SSP also expressed gratitude to the speakers, audience, and the school’s management.

Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Baljinder Singh Dhillon and senior officials from the police and the health department were also present.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Khanna police stage play 'Dukhdi Rag Punjabi Di' to raise awareness about drug abuse in Punjab
Thursday, July 04, 2024
