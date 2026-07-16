Khanna: Protesting MGNREGA workers, staff face tear gas, water cannons

A protest by MGNREGA employees and workers from across Punjab turned violent in Khanna on Wednesday after demonstrators alleged that police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to stop them from marching towards the residence of Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Police use tear gas on MGNREGA employees demanding pending wages outside the residence of Punjab rural development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond in Khanna on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protesters, representing all 23 districts and nearly 250 blocks, had gathered at Prem Bhandari Park to press for long-pending demands, including regularisation of services, release of pending wages and implementation of employee welfare measures.

Following the rally, the protesters started marching towards the minister’s residence on Amloh Road, where heavy police deployment and barricades had already been put in place. Tensions flared when demonstrators attempted to move past the barricades, leading to a confrontation with the police.

As the protesters continued to push forward, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Protesters claimed that several workers, including women, were injured in action and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Union leaders claimed that they were peacefully proceeding to submit a memorandum when police used force against them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police personnel, including Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, were also injured in the clash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel, including Khanna deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, were also injured in the clash. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Union representatives said MGNREGA employees have been serving the rural development sector for nearly 18 years but are yet to be regularised. They alleged that salaries have remained unpaid for months, pushing their families into financial hardship.

The incident sparked a political row, with Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemning the police action. In a statement, he alleged that workers demanding their rightful wages were met with tear gas and batons instead of dialogue.

The unions warned they would intensify their agitation in the coming days if their demands remained unaddressed.

Police, however, maintained that the action was taken to prevent protesters from breaching security arrangements and entering the minister’s residence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the situation was later brought under control, tensions continued to prevail in the area.

Khanna, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia, denied allegations of lathicharge. “Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Three police personnel, including a DSP, sustained injuries in the clash, while one of the protestors suffered a leg injury,” the SSP added.

The SSP said that the protesters were detained outside Sun City after they attempted to jump the barricades and enter the private residential society housing the minister’s residence.