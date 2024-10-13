Menu Explore
Khanna: Singer leaves event midway after altercation

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Bouncers of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu allegedly manhandled a farmer and his son, pushing them off the stage in Khanna. Superintendent of police Saurav Jindal says both parties will be called for investigation.

Tensions escalated at the Dussehra fair on Lalheri Road in Khanna when a performance by Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu had to be abruptly halted due to a confrontation involving his private security and a local farmer. The incident occurred when bouncers allegedly manhandled a farmer and his son, pushing them off the stage. According to allegations, the farmer’s turban got removed in the melee.

A video grab of the incident in Khanna.
A video grab of the incident in Khanna.

According to witnesses, the altercation began when the farmer and his son tried to approach the stage, claiming they were the owners of the land where the fair was being held. Despite their explanation, they were stopped by the bouncers. The situation escalated when the elderly farmer was pushed and his son, who attempted to intervene, was also manhandled. In the scuffle, the farmer’s turban was tossed. Following the assault, both father and son were thrown to the ground.

As tempers flared and the atmosphere grew tense, a large crowd gathered in support of the farmer. His supporters arrived at the scene with tractors, intensifying the situation. Sensing the tension, Gulab Sidhu quickly exited the stage and fled the venue.

The chaos prompted the intervention of local authorities. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal and other senior officials arrived at the site to manage the situation. The farmer’s family is now demanding legal action against the bouncers involved in the incident.

Superintendent of police Saurav Jindal confirmed that both parties would be called for investigation. “We will take appropriate action after thoroughly examining the details of the incident,” he said.

