Khanna soldier killed in Leh avalanche cremated with full military honours

Naik Swaranjit Singh, who was killed in an avalanche in Leh, was on Thursday cremated with full military honours, as hundreds of people gathered in Salaudi Singha village in Khanna to pay their last respects to the soldier.

Swaranjit, 30, died in the line of duty in Leh, Ladakh, on Wednesday after the army vehicle, in which he was travelling along with two other personnel, rolled down a gorge following an avalanche. He was posted in Leh since last year.

The mortal remains of naik Swaranjit Singh from the 325 FD Regiment were cremated with full military honours by his regiment with police and district administration officials in attendance.

Swaranjit is survived by his wife, two daughters- aged six and five months.

Sarabjit Singh, younger brother of the deceased, said that it was in 2008 that his brother had joined the army because their family needed financial support. The family has no agricultural land and his father works as an electrician. Sarabjit too is serving as a naik in the Indian army.

Paramjit Singh, father of Swaranjit, has demanded a memorial as a tribute to his son in the village.