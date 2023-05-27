Wrestlers’ protest: 30 khaps resolve to attend mahapachayat in Delhi today

Hundreds of representatives of around 30 khaps of Haryana on Saturday extended support to the protesting wrestlers and decided to reach Delhi on Sunday to join their mahapanchayat in front of the new Parliament building on May 28. Khap leaders hold a mahapanchayat in Kaithal on Saturday. (HT photo)

Khap leaders from the state held a mahapanchayat at Kaithal and unanimously resolved that they will not leave the protesting women wrestlers alone and will continue to support them until they force to government to remove Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the post of president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

“The panchayat was called over the atrocities on our daughters. We have decided that we will reach Delhi to support them during their protest on Sunday,” said Sube Singh Smain, national spokesperson of the Sarvkhap Panchayat. The khap leaders will support whatever decisions the protesting wrestlers take in Delhi.

He announced that the community leaders have also decided to hold a state-level mahapanchayat at Kurukshetra within next two weeks and lakhs of people from Haryana and nearby states will attend it as a show of strength in support of the women wrestlers. “A strong decision will be taken in this meeting to awaken the government which has no concern to our daughters,” he added.

During the meeting, the speakers slammed the Union government for not taking action on the complaint of the wrestlers and shielding Brij Bhushan. The top sportspersons of the country who have brought laurels to the country by winning medals in international competitions are being forced to protest at Delhi and nobody is listening them, they said, adding that the BJP government promulgates the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ from the land of Haryana itself, but now that the daughters of Haryana are becoming victims of injustice they are doing nothing, the Khap leaders alleged.