Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khap mahapanchayat demands CBI inquiry into Phogat’s death

Khap mahapanchayat demands CBI inquiry into Phogat’s death

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 01:03 AM IST

The ‘sarv jatiya mahapanchayat’ formed a 15-member committee, including five members of Sonali Phogat’s family, to decide the further course of action if the Goa government fails to order a CBI probe into the case by September 23

Khap mahapanchayat demands CBI inquiry into Sonali Phogat’s death
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Various khaps from Haryana held a mahapanchayat in Hisar on Sunday, demanding a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death.

The ‘sarv jatiya mahapanchayat’ formed a 15-member committee, including five members of Phogat’s family, to decide the further course of action if the Goa government fails to order a CBI probe into the case by September 23.

Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said the khap representatives have asked the Haryana government to hold talks with the Goa government to initiate a CBI investigation into Phogat’s death.

“We are fighting to get justice. We are unhappy with the functioning of the government as it failed to give us justice. If the CBI probe was ordered, we would not have held this mahapanchayat,” he added.

Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra told the gathering that she wants everyone’s cooperation in the fight to get justice for her mother.

On khap representatives’ request, the Hisar police provided two women cops for Yashodhra’s security.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was declared dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. The Goa police had said that Phogat was “forcibly drugged by her two associates” - who have been arrested on murder charges. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP