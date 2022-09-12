Khap mahapanchayat demands CBI inquiry into Phogat’s death

: Various khaps from Haryana held a mahapanchayat in Hisar on Sunday, demanding a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘sarv jatiya mahapanchayat’ formed a 15-member committee, including five members of Phogat’s family, to decide the further course of action if the Goa government fails to order a CBI probe into the case by September 23.

Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said the khap representatives have asked the Haryana government to hold talks with the Goa government to initiate a CBI investigation into Phogat’s death.

“We are fighting to get justice. We are unhappy with the functioning of the government as it failed to give us justice. If the CBI probe was ordered, we would not have held this mahapanchayat,” he added.

Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra told the gathering that she wants everyone’s cooperation in the fight to get justice for her mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On khap representatives’ request, the Hisar police provided two women cops for Yashodhra’s security.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was declared dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. The Goa police had said that Phogat was “forcibly drugged by her two associates” - who have been arrested on murder charges. ENDS