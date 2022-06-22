Khaps, farmers join hands with armed forces aspirants against Agnipath scheme

Khaps, farmers and armed forces aspirants’ in the state held a meeting in Jind on Tuesday and decided to launch a stir against the Union government’s new Agnipath recruitment scheme.

In the meeting presided over by former captain Chand Ram, nine resolutions were passed to strengthen the protest.

The resolutions include resumption of permanent recruitment drives, appointment letters to youths who have cleared written and physical examination in the previous drives, roll back of Agnipath scheme, foot march from Bhiwani’s Talu village to Lajwana Kalan village in Jind on June 27. The foot march has been planned in the two villages as two youths ended their life here after the introduction of the new scheme.

Other resolutions called for youths to lead the agitation, stir under Tricolour, 10 prominent people who attended the meeting to take part in a panchayat at Rohtak’s Sampla on June 22 and day-long protests against this scheme at district and tehsil-level on June 24 across the state.

Interactind with the media, Chand Ram alleged that the heads of three defence wings are under pressure from the government to implement the Agnipath scheme.

“Army officials, soldiers and ex-servicemen are against this scheme. A soldier takes five years to get complete training in every aspect. During the Kargil war, the maximum casualties were those of youths as most of them did not have much experience,” he added.

Chand Ram further said that army service should be full-time and not on contract basis, as otherwise the security of the country will be weakened.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni also attended the meeting. He urged youths to maintain peace and discipline during the protest.

“The BJP government had brought three farm laws to push farmers’ into poverty and now they are attempting to keep farmers’ sons on contractual jobs in the armed forces,” he added.

Coaching centres, gyms closed in Rewari

A day after coaching institutions and academies in Jhajjar and Mahendergarh were told to bring their shutters down in view of the protests against Agnipath scheme, the Rewari administration on Tuesday ordered shut down of all coaching academies, institutions and gyms till further orders.