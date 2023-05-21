Wrestlers’ protest nears month: Khaps to hold mahila mahapanchayat outside new Parliament building on May 28

Representatives of khaps from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states on Sunday attended a mahapanchayat at Meham’s historic ‘Chaubisi Chabutra’ and took four decisions in support of protesting wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Representatives of khaps from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states attend a mahapanchayat at Meham’s historic ‘Chaubisi Chabutra’ in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The meeting was presided over by Meham Chaubisi president Mehar Singh Nambardar and after holding deliberations with all khaps heads, he announced the four major decisions — demand of narco test of the BJP MP and WFI president Bhushan, participation in the wrestlers’ candle march on May 23, Mahila khap (women khap) mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on May 28 in which khaps and all farm bodies across the country will take part and support every call given by the wrestlers and reach out to them within five hours.

On May 7, the khaps had given the Centre an ultimatum to take action against the WFI chief by May 20 and the khap heads called a meeting here after no action was taken by the government.

Speaking at the mahapanchayat, Sakshi Malik urged the khaps to support them as the daughters are fighting for a genuine cause.

“If we are found guilty, we will accept whatever punishment you give to us. We have been sitting on a dharna for the past one month but no justice has been done. This is happening with the medal-winning daughters, who brought laurels to the nation. Brij Bhushan Singh has been showing his political power to hide his wrongdoings but we have faith that truth will come out,” she added.

She further alleged that she and her wrestler colleagues were stopped from entering a Delhi stadium to watch the IPL match on Saturday.

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the agitation would go longer and they were ready for it.

“Strong decisions will be taken by the women mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28 and we will move on with the decisions taken in the panchayat. We are standing by the wrestlers and some people had met my brother Naresh Tikait to share views of Brij Bhushan,” Tikait added.