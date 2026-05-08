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Kharar: 4 men forged papers to register property, secure loans; booked

The complaint said that the accused allegedly used the fake maps and fabricated NOCs to complete property registrations and obtain bank loans on the basis of those documents

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Police have booked four persons for allegedly using forged architectural maps and fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) to facilitate illegal property registrations and secure bank loans in Kharar.

During the investigation, the special branch of Mohali police found irregularities linked to Plot No. 5-C in Shivalik Greens, Kharar. (HT Photo for representation)

An FIR for cheating and forgery named four individuals: Jagdish Chand of Sector 45B, Chandigarh; Gurinder Singh of Rani Majra, Kharar; Naveen Kumar of Shivalik Greens, Sector 127, Chajju Majra; and Ram Pravesh, the alleged facilitator of the fraud.

The complainant architect, Aruna Kumari, alleged that her firm’s name and architect licence number were illegally used to prepare forged building maps without her knowledge or consent.

The complaint said that the accused allegedly used the fake maps and fabricated NOCs to complete property registrations and obtain bank loans on the basis of those documents. The complainant also alleged misuse of her professional identity through unauthorised use of an architect ID and forged digital approvals.

During the investigation, the special branch of Mohali police found irregularities linked to Plot No. 5-C in Shivalik Greens, Kharar. Police said that Jagdish Chand sold the plot to Gurinder Singh in March 2023 using an architectural map that actually belonged to another property, Plot No. 6-C. Police found that the NOC attached with the registration had originally been issued for a different plot.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharar: 4 men forged papers to register property, secure loans; booked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharar: 4 men forged papers to register property, secure loans; booked
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