Kharar ESI branch manager held for accepting 10,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested the branch manager of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Kharar, for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a local resident.

The accused, Chander Mohini, was arrested red-handed on the complaint of Sukhwinder Kaur of Singhpura village, Kharar.

Sukhwinder had told the bureau that her husband, Mahinder Singh, who worked as a wielder in a factory at Channalo Focal Point, Kurali, was under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, for some injuries.

As he was registered with ESI Kharar, he was entitled to get salary at the government-approved rate till he rejoined work.

However, his salary for April and May was not released. When she met Chander, she demanded ₹10,000 to release the dues. Following this, Sukhwinder approached the bureau.

A trap was laid and Chander was arrested while accepting the illegal gratification at her office on Thursday. She was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.