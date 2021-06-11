Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar ESI branch manager held for accepting 10,000 bribe
chandigarh news

Kharar ESI branch manager held for accepting 10,000 bribe

Allegedly took the bribe to release the dues of an injured factory worker undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The accused was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Bureau.

The Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested the branch manager of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Kharar, for accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a local resident.

The accused, Chander Mohini, was arrested red-handed on the complaint of Sukhwinder Kaur of Singhpura village, Kharar.

Sukhwinder had told the bureau that her husband, Mahinder Singh, who worked as a wielder in a factory at Channalo Focal Point, Kurali, was under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, for some injuries.

As he was registered with ESI Kharar, he was entitled to get salary at the government-approved rate till he rejoined work.

However, his salary for April and May was not released. When she met Chander, she demanded 10,000 to release the dues. Following this, Sukhwinder approached the bureau.

A trap was laid and Chander was arrested while accepting the illegal gratification at her office on Thursday. She was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP