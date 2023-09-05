Kharar flyover mishap: South Sudanese youth was driving drunk

The 22-year-old youth from South Sudan, who left three people injured after ramming their motorcycles with his car on a flyover in Kharar on Sunday, was driving under the influence of liquor, his blood test report has revealed.

The three injured continue to battle for life. Among them, Harpreet Kaur, 45, was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Monday after her condition worsened. (Getty image)

Therefore, the accused, El Amin Mudhowi Adwok, a student at Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE), Baddowal, has also been booked for drunken driving, said police.

On Sunday, police had recovered beer bottles from the car of Adwok, who was accompanied by three more youths.

Meanwhile, the three injured continue to battle for life. Among them, Harpreet Kaur, 45, was rushed to PGIMER on Monday after her condition worsened.

The other injured are Paramjit Kaur, 45, and her son Harpreet Singh, 23. All three are relatives and residents of Nanuwal village, Fatehgarh Sahib. They were headed to a gurdwara on Sunday, when they were struck by Adwok’s car.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the accused had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (driving by a drunken person) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles’ Act.

